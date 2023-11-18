Sebastian D’amici Sells 3,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$20,305.00.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

