Sebastian D’amici Sells 3,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$20,305.00.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
