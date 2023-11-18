Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Posts Earnings Results

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Shares of SLSDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.