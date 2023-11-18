Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Posts Earnings Results

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Shares of SLSDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
