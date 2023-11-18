Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 2.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.30. 431,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 618,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
