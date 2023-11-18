Shawn Cross Sells 90,447 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $14,471.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,301 shares in the company, valued at $105,008.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $263.13.

On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $31,033.60.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

