Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,525 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $18,894.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 211,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

