Shawn Mural Buys 500 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V2X Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VVX

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the third quarter worth $4,048,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in V2X by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V2X by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.