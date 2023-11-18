Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

