Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 3.1%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $64.85. 810,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,308,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

