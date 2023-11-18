Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of SCVL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

