Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 5.6%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.64%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
