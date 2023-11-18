Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 5.6%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.