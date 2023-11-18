Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Drops By 5.5%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ADT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

