Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Decreases By 5.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 481,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $639.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.