Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Declines By 5.3%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 878,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AWI opened at $83.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

