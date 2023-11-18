Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Grows By 8.7%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at AxoGen

Shares of AXGN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AxoGen by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

