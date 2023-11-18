Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Drops By 6.1%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZTA opened at $55.16 on Friday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

