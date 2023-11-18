Short Interest in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Declines By 5.7%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 903,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Bakkt Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BKKT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

