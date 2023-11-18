Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Expands By 5.1%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 52.49% and a negative return on equity of 183.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

