Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Declines By 8.5%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 7.0 %

BFI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

