Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Drops By 5.4%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

