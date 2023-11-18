Short Interest in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rises By 6.0%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 18,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,710,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,559. The company has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

