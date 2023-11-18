Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Decreases By 7.5%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 661,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CCSI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.34. 120,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $62.93.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 769,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
