Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 7.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

