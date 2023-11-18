Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 7.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
