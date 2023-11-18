Short Interest in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Declines By 5.8%

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,611,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

LFCR opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Lifecore Biomedical has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.45.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

