Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Drops By 6.8%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 258,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 55.8% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter worth $263,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMO

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.