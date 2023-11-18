Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Decreases By 5.2%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:GDL opened at $7.84 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
