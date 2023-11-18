Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Decreases By 5.2%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GDL opened at $7.84 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 69.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 111,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at about $14,489,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

