Short Interest in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Grows By 6.2%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

