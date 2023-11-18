Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

