Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $19.13 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

