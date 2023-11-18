Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Major Shareholder John Joseph Dorsey Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

SGN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Signing Day Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

