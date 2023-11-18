Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLCN opened at $20.03 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
