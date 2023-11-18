Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $20.03 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

