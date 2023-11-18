SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168,168 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SLM worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SLM by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

