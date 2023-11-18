SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 3.4% Higher

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €58.60 ($63.01) and last traded at €58.25 ($62.63). 282,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.35 ($60.59).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.33.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.