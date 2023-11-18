SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
