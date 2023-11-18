Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,102 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $50,325.00.
  • On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $41.24 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

