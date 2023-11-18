Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,102 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $50,325.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18.

NYSE SMAR opened at $41.24 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

