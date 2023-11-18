Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott Sells 45,000 Shares

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$805,500.00.
Softchoice Stock Performance
Softchoice Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.51 and a 52 week high of C$20.19.
About Softchoice
