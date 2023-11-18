Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott Sells 45,000 Shares

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Bernadette Scott sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$805,500.00.

Softchoice Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.51 and a 52 week high of C$20.19.

Softchoice Corporation (Softchoice) is a Canada-based company, which is a business-to-business direct marketer of information technology (IT) hardware, software and services to small, medium and large businesses and public sector institutions. Softchoice also provides network managed services. It helps organizations manage their IT infrastructure throughout the technology life cycle from assessment, design and solution architecture to procurement, project management, implementation, ongoing asset management and disposal.

