Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

