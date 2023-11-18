Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 200,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 316,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.29%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

