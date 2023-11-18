Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotera Health Stock Performance
SHC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.