Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Sotera Health by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 350,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sotera Health by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 744,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,869 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

