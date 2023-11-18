SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. 1,917,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,348,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 21,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $44,399.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,034.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock worth $348,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

