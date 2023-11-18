SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

