SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,773,637,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period.

RWX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

