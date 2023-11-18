SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

