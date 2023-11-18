Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Spire Stock Up 2.7 %

Spire stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

Institutional Trading of Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 742,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

