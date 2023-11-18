Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,281 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

