Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $12,017,920,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

