Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

