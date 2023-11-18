Spire Wealth Management Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

