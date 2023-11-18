Spire Wealth Management Has $493,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 203.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

