Spire Wealth Management Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

