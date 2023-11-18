Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,684 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,325,000.

SKYY stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

